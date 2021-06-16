I Gave EFT Tapping a Try-Here's How It Works and How It Helped Me Destress in Minutes

Here's what happened when I tried EFT for the first time

As a work-from-home mom, I'm always in desperate need of some stress relief. I was curious to see if tapping might work for me, especially since I often get restless during meditation and yoga. "I often hear people share that they wish they could meditate but can't quiet their racing thoughts. Tapping is the one thing that works because there is a physical and mental focus," Ortner says.

With that in mind, Ortner guided me through a tapping session. Here's how it went.

First, I sat comfortably in a chair, and then we identified my biggest stress (taking care of everyone's needs) and how I felt it in my body (tension in my neck and shoulders). Literally and figuratively, I was feeling as though I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. She asked me to identify the intensity of the physical discomfort on a scale of 1 to 10. I gave it an 8.

Then we began. Ortner showed me the nine meridian points, starting with the side of the hand, then the eyebrows, temple, under the eye, under the nose, the crease under the bottom lip, the collarbone, the armpit, and ending with the top of the head.

Once I knew the correct areas to tap, she had me repeat phrases after her, while tapping these points in sequence, and acknowledge that I felt overwhelmed with juggling the needs of my family. We did this cycle for several minutes, and when we were done, she asked again how I would scale my physical tension. After a short tapping session, I now gave it a 3. Essentially, my neck and shoulder ache had been alleviated by half, going from acute to no big deal.

A major plus: You don't have to see a practitioner to reap the benefits of tapping. Unlike acupuncture or massage, this is a stress relief technique you are encouraged to perform on your own, ideally with the help of an app. If you're curious and want to give it a try, The Tapping Solution app has a ton of different channels, addressing concerns around anxiety, phobias, body acceptance, sleep, and even COVID-related fear. I will admit, I had been a bit skeptical, especially as someone who can't seem to shake my overactive thoughts, but I found my tapping session incredibly therapeutic and hope to keep it up.

RELATED: 5 Breathing Exercises That Can Help Calm an Overactive Nervous System