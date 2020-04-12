Stress & Anxiety Management

It’s Not Just You: Constantly Being Online Impacts Everyone’s Mental Health

Our tech obsession takes a toll on stress.
Dealing With Jaw, Neck, or Face Tension Lately? Here Are 5 Ways to Get Relief (Without Turning to Advil)

Aches and pains in the neck and jaw area affect more people than you think. Here are some pro tips for releasing tension yourself.
5 Foods to Avoid When You’re Feeling Stressed, According to an RD

Because we'll try anything to reduce our anxiety right now.
Martha Stewart Now Has Her Own CBD Line in Appropriately Fancy Flavors

And yes, there are gummies... or pâte de fruits, actually.
3 Low-Impact Types of Exercise That Relieve Stress While Building Strength

Looking for a less intense way to stay active? These gentle exercise methods bring the perfect balance of fitness and flow.
4 Pressure Points That Can Quickly Soothe a Headache

Pounding headache? For near-instant relief sans medication, give acupressure a try.

How to Manage Back-to-School Stress and Anxiety During All This Uncertainty

When worries over the coming school year seem to fly through the roof, turn to these expert tips for helping the whole family to feel more relaxed.
3 Soothing Yoga Stretches You Can Easily Do Between Zoom Meetings

This short, work-from-home flow is the perfect way to recharge midday.
5 Foods That Will Help You Feel Relaxed Right Now, According to an RD

How to Spot 6 Common Anxiety Symptoms (and What Might Be Causing Them)

How to Build Emotional Resilience—So You Can Take on Anything

Now Is a Great Time to Start Sipping Peppermint Tea—Here's Why

Knitting Can Reduce Depression, Anxiety, and Chronic Pain

New research proves that it's a truly healthy hobby.

The Telltale Signs You Deserve a Mental Health Day (Like, Yesterday)

Acupuncture Is More Popular Than Ever—Here Are 4 Proven Benefits to Know About

How Taffy Brodesser-Akner Thrives on Stress

10 Steps to Ensure a Low-Stress Vacation

6 Practical Ways to Deal With Travel Anxiety—Because ‘Taking Deep Breaths’ Doesn’t Always Cut It

4 Self-Massage Techniques That Can Help You Relax at Home

Why Lunch Breaks Are the Secret to Health and Happiness at Work, According to a Registered Dietician

81 Percent of People Experience Serious Sunday Scaries—And This Is the Best Way to Deal

I Started Using CBD Oil Every Day—and This Is How It Changed My Life

People Spend About 6 Hours Lying Awake in Bed Every Week—This Survey Reveals Why

Money Stress Is Real—Even More So for Women, Survey Says

9 Short, Calming Breathing Exercises for Anxiety Relief

3 Ways to Save an Extra 15 Minutes Throughout Your Day

How to Navigate 6 Tricky Work Situations—Plus Signs It's Time to Visit HR

How to Meditate at Work to Get Through 5 Stressful Situations

How Journaling Can Help You Stop Worrying

Americans Are Super Stressed About Change at Work

This Is America’s Most Stressed Out State

Why Self-Compassion Is the Key to Thriving During Stressful Times

There’s a New Personality Type You Should Know About

The No-Regrets Way to Shed All Kinds of Stress

How to Actually Enjoy Social Events

Yes, Your Office’s Open Floor Plan Is Ruining Your Productivity

Work-Life Conflicts Are Bad for Your Health—But Dwelling Makes It Worse

A Helpful (and Realistic) Way to Manage Your Post-Election Emotions

