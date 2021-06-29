If Your Social Anxiety Flares Up at Work, Keep These Tips in Your Back Pocket

1 Practice—Don't Wing It

For anyone with work-related social anxiety, leading a meeting or speaking up on an important call with a client can be nerve-wracking. If you want to participate in big meetings—and feel good about it—practice what you're going to say first. It completely changes the game.

"Conducting mock interviews with a friend or practicing your presentation in front of someone you're comfortable with can help you get used to the task," explains Brian Wind, PhD, a clinical psychologist and chief clinical officer at Journey Pure. "You can eventually progress to making presentations to a larger group of people for practice." He adds that when you become more confident in your delivery, it'll be easier to overcome the fear that you'll mess up and embarrass yourself.

But why limit the powerful prep to big meetings? Wind recommends taking this approach to everything on your calendar—even those one-on-one appointments with your boss (which might scare you the most—large crowds aren't the only interactions that can spark social anxiety).

"During the meeting, you'll be able to focus on your points and come across as being highly prepared, which can reduce the nervousness and fear that you feel," he says. Arrive to a meeting with a list of talking points and questions. Though this list is designed to put your mind at ease, it might show your boss that you're a prepared and engaged employee. It's a win-win in our book.

RELATED: Why Impostor Syndrome Gets Worse While Working Remotely (and How to Quiet That Voice in Your Head)