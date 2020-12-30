Why Setting Goals Is Good for You (Even if You Don’t Always Meet Them)

From a psychological perspective, creating goals engages the reticular activating system within our brain, according to life coach and mental health expert Emily Rivera. This part of our mind organically promotes the engagement and attention necessary to recognize the steps and opportunities that help us reach our goals. When we don’t make blueprints for how we want our life to change or improve, we miss out on the benefits of this part of our brain. “When we fail to direct our attention and focus through goal setting, we can more easily get distracted and lose the motivation needed to create the life we desire and deserve,” she explains.

Another psychological perk of goal-setting is that it challenges us to tune in to our intuition when we think about our resolutions. How come? We all know what we want or what we hope for; it’s just a matter of taking the time and energy to put those hopes into practice to arrive at the result, explains Jessie Reibman, the executive director of The Space for Good, a nonprofit training and talent development organization. Just by writing down the specific, nitty-gritty goals we’re thinking about puts them into action.

“We generally set goals to achieve an outcome, which can only be achieved by changing our behaviors,” she continues. “The more specific and granular we can get about what we want to achieve and how we will achieve it, the more likely we are to be successful.”

When we set goals, we establish a system of accountability that also helps measure progress over time, too. Goals are used in the mental health field as a way to show progress, says Hanna Stensby, a licensed marriage and family therapist. “When you can measure where you are in the beginning, and how you change based on set markers, you can show change,” Stensby says. “Without identifying what it is that you want to change, it’s difficult to capture that progression.”

RELATED: How to Break 11 Common Bad Habits for Good