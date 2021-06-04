4 Ways to Cope With Invasive, Racing Thoughts

1 Schedule designated worry time.

In a perfect world, your mind would be free of racing thoughts. But in reality, slowing your mind down takes patience—it’s a skill, but the good news is, it’s a skill you can learn. Lindley says that thought-stopping techniques require preparation, awareness, and an external reminder. Peace of mind won’t happen overnight, but you can wean yourself off the habit little by little.

“One technique I use is scheduling time to think anxiously,” Lindley says. “It creates space to explore your worries while also giving them a time limit. It tricks your brain's tendency to jump to conclusions and go into response mode.”

Instead of letting those racing thoughts run rampant throughout the day, limit them to a 20-minute time slot. To establish firm boundaries, carve out time on your calendar and set a timer. Use that allocated time to focus and work through whatever is bothering you. Once the time is up, move on to an activity that brings you joy, such as cooking or working out. (As Elle Woods famously said, “exercise gives you endorphins,” which has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety.

Again, anxious thought loops aren’t something you can turn on and off. If you do encounter them during the day, WorryTree recommends writing them down in a journal so you can address them at your allocated “worry” time. Another tip: Try to schedule your “thought sessions” at the same time every day. That way you can slowly but surely work on bringing some order to your racing thoughts and regaining some sense of control.

RELATED: A Psychologist Shares the Best (and Worst) Ways to Deal With Uncertainty