The Pandemic Taught Us Empathy, but Will It Last? Psychologists Weigh in on Compassion Fatigue

Some cultural norms may have changed for the better, leaving room for compassion to linger. For instance, in the corporate world, it’s become more common to actually take an employee’s mental health seriously, Preston says. It hasn’t been a good look to be an unsympathetic boss during this difficult time, so some businesses likely rejigged their priorities and policies, whether influenced by social pressures or a genuine awakening.

“Once those policies are in place, it would look strange to try to undo them,” says Preston. “There's a strong pressure to leave these new policies as they are, rather than strip away all the benefits they gave people during the pandemic.”

In other words, whether or not the prevalence of empathy continues is not only based on how we treat each other person to person, but how organizations weave compassion into their culture and systems.