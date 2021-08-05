Signs You're Dealing With a Passive-Aggressive Person—and How to Respond

Causes of Passive-Aggressive Behavior

Passive-aggression is not a contradiction in terms; it's not that someone is passive one moment and aggressive the next. Rather, it's an aggression with an escape clause, Wetzler explains (i.e., "I didn't do it; you must have misunderstood"). But make no mistake: Passive-aggression is an expression of hostility in relationships. "Passive-aggression is how the weak and powerless try to thwart the authority of those who they view as strong and powerful," says Wetzler.

Often this happens because they're angry, but their fears get in the way of them being able to express it openly. This can begin in early childhood and blossom during adolescence, says Wetzler. Some people outgrow it, leaving it behind as they shed their teenage angst; others don't and bring these psychological conflicts into adulthood. While everyone acts in a passive-aggressive way at some point, what distinguishes people with a long-standing problem is that they do it all too often and in inappropriate situations. People develop passive-aggressive behavior when they have not learned how to deal openly and honestly with their own aggressive impulses or when they're severely punished for responding to these impulses.

