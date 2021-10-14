What is outdoor therapy, and how does it work?

Outdoor therapy, or mental health care held outdoors, is a behavioral treatment strategy that combines nature with traditional talk therapy. Therapists and patients can choose to meet outdoors simply to social distance, or they can take short walks or hikes during their sessions.

"I usually take clients on a semi-private walking trail," says Michael Alcee, PhD, New York–based psychologist. On this trail, clients catch glimpses of the Hudson River and even make their way through a rose garden, all while exploring the psyche and anything on their mind that they want to share. "It's a refreshing alternative to staring at each other on a Zoom screen."

While outdoor therapy is the umbrella term for this strategy, it can sometimes be called ecotherapy, nature therapy, or wilderness therapy, depending on the form. Though outdoor therapy has been in practice for several decades, the COVID-19 pandemic has breathed new life into this service, bringing it into the mainstream as a regular option.

