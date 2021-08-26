Why Returning to the Office Could Benefit Your Mental (and Professional) Well-Being

Throughout the pandemic, humans have gone through the process of habituation—a decrease in response to a stimulus after repeated presentations—in many facets of life, particularly the work realm. Just think: back in March 2020 many companies hastily implemented a WFH model, a novel working environment for many. The quick shift to digital required a staggering amount of energy and self-discipline. As a matter of fact, employees remarked how the new experience felt strange and even wrong or disorienting. However, through the process of habituation the work from home model now actually feels normal and, for many, more desirable than picking back up on that commute and putting on appropriate office garb. But is constantly WFH good for everyone's mental health?

The short answer is no, according to Michael Mazius, PhD, renowned psychologist and director of North Shore Center in Wisconsin. While organizations have done a tremendous job to replicate the office environment through a virtual setting, there is no denying that it isn't the same. Mazius is a strong proponent of returning to the office—when it's deemed safe—as he believes social interactions play a tremendously positive role in our happiness. Yes, remote and hybrid work models absolutely have their advantages and are likely to become permanent fixtures of how we work. However, it's important to realize the implications WFH all the time can have on our mental health as we make decisions on whether or not to return.

Joe Flanagan, senior employment advisor at VelvetJobs, a career matchmaker that connects one million new curated jobs for jobseekers globally, has interacted with several candidates who are very eager to go back to offices, as well as others who are confused. "Certainly we're in a situation where we all still need to be flexible and allow ourselves time to adjust," he says. "But until we're able to replace the depth and impact of in-person conversations, the spontaneity of water cooler talk, and the energy of working in close proximity, engagement will suffer."

Mazius finds, however, that many people he speaks to aren't necessarily eager to ditch the sweats and get back to the office grind. Why? "Human beings are organisms known for habituating," as he puts it. "When we habituate, we grow used to novel changes. I am now seeing what looks like habituation in the form of wanting not only to work from home, but also stay at home even when our offices reopen."

So, why do we need to get back to work, and how do we get ourselves to just do it? First, Mazius urges you to ask the question, am I really better off working from home? "Maybe, without even realizing it, we're focusing more on what we don't necessarily like about the office and failing to see the good," he says. "Our brain is a quirky organ system notorious for convincing us that what we want is in our best interest. Without the big picture in mind, we're likely to make bad decisions."