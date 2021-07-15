Can Playing Brain Games Really Keep Your Mind Fit? Brain Experts Set the Record Straight

Should You Play Brain Games? Here's What the Science Suggests

To provide that activity, people have turned to brain games. They range from apps to physical board games and puzzles, and there's no question people do get better at these games, Seitz says. The real question, though, is whether playing these games is just making you better at the specific game or actually helping you improve real-world tasks that involve memory, attention and other aspects of higher cognition.

So far, studies have been mixed, with half finding positive results, the other half finding none. "Because the training methods in all of this research are different, it's hard to draw conclusions," Seitz says.

One factor that can diminish the efficacy of these games is individual differences among people. "We suspect that different people will need different types of training," Seitz says. "If you think about diet and exercise routines, some things work better for some people than others, and the same is true with brain games." That's why the Brain Game Center is currently enrolling 30,000 individuals to find out not only if brain games work, but why they work and for whom they're best suited. (If you're curious and want to participate, use this link.)

Regardless, many experts do recommend brain games. "While some studies show that brain training games are not effective, the recollection and work that the brain does during these games keeps your mind fresh and alert," Avena says, adding that while anybody can benefit from them, they're most beneficial for older adults because they have declining cognitive function. As a result, "the brain functions that you practice during these games—and the repetition of them—can help improve response time and sharpness of your brain."

Some helpful games to try? You don't need to look for something trendy or spend a lot of money. Avena points to familiar (and much-loved) activities like playing Sudoku and doing crossword puzzles, which can keep the brain sharp by keeping focus and concentrating to find the right answer.

Meanwhile, if you're challenging your brain to do something new like learning another language, you'll help improve brain structure and neuroplasticity, and diving into these new-to-you tasks certainly holds merit.

RELATED: How Mindfulness Can Help Keep Your Brain Young: The Science of Neuroplasticity