Light Therapy Is a Real Thing, and It Can Help Treat Seasonal Depression—Here's What to Know Before You Try It at Home

How to choose a light therapy box

Getting started with light therapy is rather straightforward. You don't need a prescription to purchase a light therapy box, as Dr. Saranga says, and they're readily available in stores and online. "However, [while] they're easily accessible, I would recommend you speak with your doctor first," he notes.

When looking around for the right light therapy product, look for a lightbox that emits "as little UV light as possible, because these are the harmful rays we associate with the sun, and the same is true when it comes to lightboxes," says Dr. Saranga. "More specifically, try to find a box that provides an exposure to 10,000 lux of light. This is the standard recommendation for seasonal depression." (Need more help? Read a few reviews here and here.)

If having an in-home light box doesn't suit your needs, Dr. Lester says there are certain spas you can visit that offer forms of light therapy. Spa 21, for example, will be launching its "Lumina Spa," a full-spectrum light therapy option soon. "The Lumina spa is a small cabin which you stand in and will provide an immersive whole spectrum light experience in just a few minutes, which we hope will promote total relaxation and help lift mood," Dr. Lester says.

