How to Change Your Instagram Settings (and Habits) to Improve Your Mental Health

1 Limit your Instagram use to 30 minutes a day.

If you haven't tracked how much time you spend on Instagram every 24 hours—there's an app for that. Literally! Whether you're Team iPhone or Team Android, both have a well-being app that records how many minutes (or ahem, hours) you spend on various downloaded apps per day. But the Instagram app has its own built-in timer, too.

Yes, it might seem like it would make you more anxious to know how long you've been scrolling, but the first step toward breaking any bad habit is awareness of the habit itself. It could ultimately be beneficial to check your stats to get a baseline idea of your Instagram use. If it's more than 30 minutes a day, it's time to cut it down ASAP. The goal should be to stay at half an hour or less and be mindful of what times of the day you're logging in, says psychologist Yvonne Thomas, Ph.D. If Instagram has become so addicting to you that you're missing responsibilities or struggling with sleep, turn this Instagram setting on (or set a time limit on your phone) so it notifies you when you've reached your daily limit.

On your profile, find the hamburger icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap "your activity," "set daily reminder," then select the amount of time you prefer.

"Start weaning yourself down and eventually aim to look at it only a couple of times a day if possible," Thomas says. "Don't look at Instagram—or any other social media platforms—less than two hours before bedtime, so you can start unwinding properly and be able to sleep better."

