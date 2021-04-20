Why Impostor Syndrome Gets Worse While Working Remotely (and How to Quiet the Voice of Doubt in Your Head)

Impostor syndrome is nothing new, but the transition to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated its effects. And the worst thing you could do, according to Susan David, PhD, a psychologist for Harvard Medical School, is fall under the tyranny of positivity: suppressing these negative and difficult thoughts or judging yourself for feeling them.

Self-doubt is to be expected in times of stress and new situations. Transitioning from busy office life to Zoom meetings in your pajamas with the kids screaming in the background or noisy neighborhood construction has been a stressful shift.

David sees these impostor thoughts as our mind’s way of adapting to situations. For example, if you’re a working mother, you may think: “My mother was a good mother, and she was always around for me. I’m struggling to balance being there for my children and working from home, so I must not be a good enough mom.” There’s often a self-critical, nagging worry that someone else could do it all and do it better than you, and you convince yourself that this is true.

This particular thought loop likely comes from the expectation you have for yourself as a parent. The mind is signaling that you value being present with your family. David urges you to find a solution that aligns with your goals and values, without getting stuck in the impostor syndrome cycle of guilt. It might be as simple as putting your phone away after 5 p.m. to be more present with your family.

If you were raised with certain biases against you, like “people like us don’t go to college” or “you can’t have a family and your career,” then you are likely to weaponize those biases against yourself in stressful situations, buying into the (false) idea that you’re not cut out for college or parenting and working full-time.

