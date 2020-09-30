5 Everyday Routines That Are (Secretly) Perfect for Practicing Mindfulness

We have to get out of the habit of multitasking, says Jon Aaron, a teacher at the New York Insight Meditation Center and a certified mindfulness-based stress reduction teacher. One good way to practice is while enjoying your morning coffee (or tea, or whatever you like sip on). Aaron challenges us to simplify this already familiar act by limiting distractions.

“When you sit down for your morning coffee, just drink the coffee—don’t read, listen to music, or look at your digital device,” he says. “Just sit. Know that you are sitting and know that you are drinking coffee and be curious about the activity.”

Ohito also offers tangible cues for achieving a mindful morning ritual, since tuning out distractions cold turkey is not easy. “Turn mindfulness toward the sensory experiences of making coffee,” she says. “Notice the texture of the bean and the cup, the smell of the coffee grounds, the temperature of the coffee, your eagerness to drink it,” she says. “Coffee or tea routines are a great opportunity to notice physical and emotional sensations.”

Without analysis or self-judgment, what do you notice? Where are your thoughts and emotions while you sit with your cup? What do you taste, feel, and smell? These conscious observations will ground you in the present and help you start each day with intention (without a huge lifestyle overhaul or training course).

