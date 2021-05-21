How to Take the Perfect Bath, According to Science

Though there isn't a single, “ideal” temperature for bathwater—it comes down to personal preference and the purpose of your time in the tub—for most people, comfortable bath water is around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Michael Marbach, the marketing director of Kohler Bathing tells Real Simple. And he should know: The company has been in the bathtub business since 1883, when its founder, John Kohler, heated a cast iron horse trough/hog scalder and covered it with enamel—introducing the modern version of the bathtub. Though Marbach’s position involves substantially less farm equipment, it does involve using science and research to create the ideal bathing experience, including tub and bathroom design.

Which brings us back to the temperature of bathwater. Because most standard bathtubs don’t come with a built-in thermometer, temperature is something you’d have to measure on your own (if you really want to be scientific about it). Or, if you’re in the market for a new tub, Marbach says that some of the newer varieties “incorporate digital valves that let you set and control the temperature of the water through an interface panel.”

Here are a few more specific temperature guidelines.

To get squeaky clean:

If your bathtime goal is to get as clean as possible, then Melissa Piliang, MD, a dermatologist with the Cleveland Clinic, does have a number in mind. Though she doesn’t reveal how she arrived at this temperature, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she explains that bathing in water 112 degrees F or lower is the optimal temperature for washing away environmental dirt and bacteria.

To reduce the loss of moisture:

Age also is a factor, Dr. Piliang notes. The epidermis is covered with a protective fatty lipid layer that not only keeps dirt and germs out, but also keeps moisture sealed in. The older we get, the longer it takes our skin to replace that lipid layer. “As we age, we have less tolerance for hot water, which may result in dry, itchy, red skin and possibly even eczema,” she tells the Wall Street Journal. Unfortunately, even your favorite moisturizer can’t replenish your skin’s natural oils, Dr. Piliang adds. Keep your bath temp less-than-scalding to protect your skin from irritation, especially if your skin tends to be on the dry, sensitive side.

To make yourself most comfortable:

Meanwhile, if you’re in the bath for relaxation purposes, the correct water temperature is simply the one that feels right to you. Perhaps you were caught in the rain without an umbrella, and by the time you get home, your clothes are soaked through and you’re so cold that you can feel it in your bones. In that scenario, you might opt for a warmer bath than usual. Or, let’s say you live in a home without air conditioning, and during a heat wave, the only thing that brings you relief is lounging in a lukewarm bath while sipping a cold beer, and reading a book. Again, it all comes down to what you want to get out of any particular bath.

To give your body some balance:

According to Marbach, consider doing a cool rinse after a hot bath (or shower). “Heat penetrates and forces blood flow and circulation,” he explains. “A cool, neutral rinse after a hot bath or shower brings the body to a state of homeostasis—a balanced state.”

To get a good night’s sleep:

Taking a bath in water that’s a neutral temperature—meaning that it’s similar to the temperature of the human body, or around 94-98 degrees F—can be beneficial before bed. “This can provide a relaxing effect on the nervous system of the body,” Marbach says.

What about a room temperature bath?

Another temperature-related part of bathing is the air temperature in the room itself—which Marbach says also comes down to the preference of the bather. “Some bathers like to have a minimal temperature change between the bath water and the air,” he explains, “while others enjoy the rejuvenating contrast between warm bath water and cooler air temps.”