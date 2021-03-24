10 Tactics for Finding Happiness During Times of Isolation and Loneliness

Writing things down is an effective way to gain perspective. “Journaling strengthens your focus and helps you get clear about what matters,” explains Foos. “Allow yourself to dive in without thinking and allow your intuition to guide you. Even a phrase or the smallest sketch of an idea can take you down deeper into your creativity. You can do it with a goal in mind or just because it feels great to express yourself. Remember, you’re the one person who always gets you. Talk to yourself.” If that’s too abstract for you, Dr. Bizzell recommends starting what he calls a ‘happiness journal’ to notice and build moments and experiences that care for your heart. “Each day make note of your activities in one column and how you felt in the other column. This could be a call with an old friend, a walk around the block or listening to music. Within a week you will see a pattern and can choose to refocus your day to spend more time on the activities that bring you happiness.”

