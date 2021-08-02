How to Create a Calming Workspace at the Office, According to Interior Designers

1 Choose a color that calms you.

Creating a calming workspace begins with the most basic element: color.

"Colors have a big impact on how we feel," explains Alejandra Albarrán, vice president, workspace design and strategy at ROOM, a company that creates soundproof office privacy solutions. "Research shows that people feel more joy from environments that have plenty of color and texture, and we feel more relaxed in environments that have neutral colors that remind us of nature."

Need help picking a calming color? Tamra Fuscaldo, director of interior design at M+A Architects, suggests starting with the "cool" stuff. "In color theory, cool colors like blue, green, and purple are more calming, especially when their hues are lighter in tone," Fuscaldo says. "Think softer versus brighter if you want to reduce anxiety or stress within a space.

Fuscaldo's favorite color for a space is green, which, she says, is a very "stable color" that can "have a balancing or harmonizing effect." For a more soothing effect, Fuscaldo suggests neutral colors or complementary colors. She importantly notes it's wise for employers to consider their neurodiverse employees and, one, avoid incorporating too many patterns with color, and two, select a flat finish vs. a gloss to "allow for concentration and to avoid triggering anxieties."

RELATED: Good Neutral Paint Colors to Bring Home for a Relaxing, Natural Space