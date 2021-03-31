5 Ways Anxiety Can Sabotage Your Work Performance (and How to Keep It at Bay)

Anxiety usually takes form in cyclical disruptive, negative thoughts that feel intrusive to our usual patterns. As you fret over something you can’t control, you lose the ability to concentrate on the task at hand, engage your creativity, or formulate new ideas, explains Hanna Stensby, MA, a marriage and family therapist. In short, your brain is all over the place—except where it needs to be in the present.

Stensby suggests utilizing mindfulness techniques by training your brain to become stronger at refocusing your attention to bring yourself back to the present moment. “By creating a daily mindfulness practice, you’ll increase your ability to shift your focus and engage in the thoughts that you choose rather than automatically giving power to thoughts that are intrusive due to anxiety,” she explains.

A helpful way to picture anxiety—your swirling, stressful stream of thoughts—is a rushing river. It floods over you and takes control, and you’re left scrambling to come above the surface. When you find a ritual that helps you swim—maybe deep breathing or going for a walk—Stensby says you learn to pull yourself out of the river and sit on the bank. Then you can watch the river go by, without being swept away. “This [mindfulness-based] exercise helps to restructure the way you think about your thoughts,” she says. “You don’t have to believe everything you think, and you don’t have to engage in every thought that comes across your mind.”

