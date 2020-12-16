Why We Often Feel Lonely During the Holidays—and How to Cope (Especially This Year)

To those who have never experienced loneliness during the holiday season, even the possibility of facing unpleasant emotions during the so-called “most wonderful time of the year” seems far-fetched. Of course, in reality, it’s not, and there are several reasons for that:

Not everyone feels loved and supported.

The holidays are often hardest for those who don’t have family or a reliable support system, says Adam L. Fried, PhD, a clinical psychologist practicing in Phoenix and assistant professor of psychology at Midwestern University. This includes people who have lost loved ones, and those who have strained relationships with their families. “The holidays are full of scenes of people spending happy times with family and friends, leading some to feel like they are the only ones without loved ones in their lives during this time," Fried says.

There are so many triggers.

One person’s source of happiness may be another person’s trigger. This is true year-round, but can be even more pronounced during the holidays. One reason for this is because this time of year can be a highly sensory experience, according to Marian Grace Boyd, a psychotherapist and the author of the book series Remember, It's OK. For example, it can include things like the melody of a certain seasonal song, the smell of a favorite baked good, or the sight of an empty chair.

Our thoughts and feelings can also be triggers—both pleasant, sentimental memories, as well as ones that are far more difficult to process—especially during a time when emotions are heightened. “Many are reminded of longings—for a partner, for a child, for a career, for friends,” Boyd explains. “We can experience emotional overload.” And as Boyd points out, it doesn’t help that many people are also adjusting to colder weather, fewer hours of daylight, and changes in their routines.

Expectations don’t usually match reality.

For someone who experiences loneliness during the holidays, the constant barrage of commercials, decorations, and posts on social media depicting what this time of year is “supposed” to look like can also make things worse. “With the holidays, we may be comparing ourselves to those around us, but also to how we imagine others are spending the holidays, how the holidays are portrayed in movies or television, or recreating experiences from our childhood,” Fried explains.

These comparisons can lead to negative self-evaluations, where we measure our own (possibly sad) situation against what we see others doing—regardless of whether it’s staged Facebook photos of a family happily baking cookies together, or literally any Hallmark holiday movie.

“If we’re already feeling a little uncertain or vulnerable about our holiday experience and we see those around us are having what we perceive to be a perfect holiday experience, this can lead to us feeling bad about ourselves,” Fried says. “Many feel a need to create what they believe to be the ‘perfect’ holiday experience, and that a failure to execute even the most minor component of this plan will ruin the entire holiday experience for everyone. This pressure can lead to frustration and self-criticism.”