9 Fun Things to Do During a Heat Wave

Consider summer-and spring or fall, in certain climates-heat wave season. Typically, steamy temps are synonymous with summer fun: lounging poolside with a frosty beverage, catching a local baseball game, grilling hot dogs in the evening sun. When a heat wave hits, though, the last thing you want to do is spend any time outside, not only because it's uncomfortable, but also because it can be dangerous.

Unfortunately, there's only so much binge-worthy Netflix you can watch and so many popsicles you can eat before you'll need to figure out new fun things to do at home, especially if you have kids. And even though you know it's scorching out, your little ones won't understand why they can't just run through the sprinklers for hours on end. So, just as you may have a grab bag of things to do on a rainy day, you'll want an arsenal of indoor hot day activities for when the mercury really, really rises.

Well, we have you covered. Whether you're looking for things to do when bored with friends, finding new ways to entertain the kids, or just want to make the most of your indoor me time, these ideas will help you beat the heat. We even have some heat wave gadgets that are specifically designed to keep you from overheating. And, of course, you'll want to utilize some of the cool (in certain cases, literally cool) indoor activities your area has to offer-the local movie theater may over-charge for popcorn, but at least it's air-conditioned.