What Is Stoicism? 5 Ways This Ancient Philosophy Can Improve Your Modern Life

One of the most common things kids say is “that’s not fair!” Even before they fully comprehend what “fair” really means, they know they don’t like it. Feeling like we got the bad end of the stick is one of life’s great frustrations, so it’s an unfortunate truth that, as the expression goes, life is often not fair.

“When you get good at defining what’s an ‘external factor’ that’s out of your sphere of control, you don’t waste as much energy trying to fight what's unfair, and life feels markedly less stressful,” says Meg Gitlin, LCSW, a psychotherapist in New York. Getting really clear on what falls into this category is life changing. “For example, during the pandemic, maybe you’ve felt frustrated and angry when your child has had to 'attend' school remotely. It may totally derail your own productivity, mess up their schedule, and lead to a bunch of unpleasant or unforeseen situations. However, regardless of how unfair and inconvenient it has felt at times, there is really nothing anyone could do to change the reality.”

She goes on to underline that any efforts to do so likely lead to more frustration and the feeling you get when the wheels are spinning. “Stoics believe that once you accept that life is going to be hard and frustrating, you can lead a more balanced life that allows us to recognize both strengths and limitations.”

