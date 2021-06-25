We Need to Talk About Little "t" Trauma-Here's What It Looks Like and How to Process It

Understand how you process and respond to trauma

Trauma is a very personal experience and not everyone may react to trauma in the same way. Take the pandemic as an example. COVID-19 shutting down the world was a collective global trauma, filled with both big "T" and little "t" traumas for many people, running the gamut: losing loved ones, working on the hospital frontlines, losing a job, and being cut off from their social sphere, adapting to a new work cadence, and a general lack of certainty and answers.

Why were some people able to work through the trauma more easily than others? Dr. Moutier likens it to a patient with heart disease. The basic preventive "prescription" for anyone to take care of their heart may include getting regular exercise and watching what you eat, but for someone with heart disease, you may need to do all of those things plus implement some additional therapies.

"We're all predisposed to understand trauma," explains Haylie Yakrus, a mental health clinician from Berman Psychotherapy in Atlanta. "It may be genetic, [environmental] (i.e., [whether or not you felt] safe and protected), or a traumatic experience when we were [children]."

But certain triggers may affect individuals completely differently-or not at all. Sometimes a little "t" trauma can immediately cause an individual to enter that fight-or-flight, high-stress, mode with real physiological symptoms, while it may barely phase the individual next to them.

Much of how intensely you're affected by little "t" stressors depends on how resilient you are. "There is a direct correlation between the resilience reservoir and how we process the trauma," Dr. Moutier says. People who tend to have more emotional resilience (the capacity to cope and bounce back in the face of adversity)-or a bigger "resiliency reservoir," as Dr. Moutier puts it-are better equipped to deal with trauma, particularly those on a smaller, less life-threatening scale. And if you're exhausted and not taking care of yourself, the trauma may have an unintended bigger impact on you.

Some of it is genetic-certain people are born with the ability to recover more quickly or let things roll off their backs more easily-but there's a huge spectrum, and many are not as lucky. The promising news is that filling that resilience reservoir can sometimes be as simple as getting the sleep, hydration, nutrition, and exercise you need.

