6 Ways to Channel Your Anger Into Something Positive Right Now

Feeling angry about the state of the world? Here’s how to make that anger work for you (and others).

Right now, anger seems to be spilling over everywhere, from protests in the streets to battles of words on social media, debates about opening schools, and rage over everything that coronavirus has wrought. If it feels like your temper is always running hot these days, you’re not alone.

Most of this anger comes from feeling out of control, according to Jenny Yip, PsyD, ABPP. “When we feel anxious and angry, it’s often because we’re feeling like we’re stuck and there’s no solution,” she says. “With all the uncertainty, and a lot of injustice that’s occurring, there are a lot of reasons for people to be angry right now.”

But being angry all the time isn’t healthy for you, or the people around you.

“If your anger is just pent up, with no healthy outlet for it, it’s going to be directed to innocent people and innocent situations,” Dr. Yip says. “You have to be able to manage your anger in a healthy way.”

To start, step away from your computer, put down that bottle of rosé, and look for healthier ways to channel your anger, starting with the below ideas.