Why Socializing Is More Exhausting Now—and How You Can Get Your Mojo Back

We're rusty at it

After more than a year of Zoom calls and small backyard get-togethers, we're out of practice at how to handle social events—and it takes more energy to deal with the novelty of it all. "We've fallen off our normal pace and intensity," Hendriksen says. "When that momentum grinds to a halt, breaking that inertia requires extra energy and motivation."

And while we've been still getting together with our nearest and dearest, we haven't had to make small talk with strangers in a while. "You're moving around more, seeing more people and that requires interaction," Yeager says. "That's an expenditure of energy that hasn't really been happening for a year."