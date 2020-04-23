Online Therapy Is the New Normal—Here’s How Therapists and Clients Make the Most of Virtual Sessions

Image zoom Getty Images/Drazen_ Creative

For many people, therapy is a useful tool to work through complicated emotions, get through a depressive or anxious period, or have a regular mental check-in to maintain sanity.

Now, more than ever, people are seeking ways to decompress, process and manage their feelings and thoughts. However, stay-at-home orders and social distancing regimens have forced psychotherapists to adjust quickly to a new normal of teletherapy sessions. What’s more, online therapy services—like TalkSpace, Wysa and others—are booming in membership as the population struggles to cope with the impact of COVID-19. Seeking advice and guidance from a professional is always a smart healthy choice to make, but how can we get the most out of these online appointments?

Here, we spoke with therapists and patients who’ve had to adjust to this digital shift for their most effective teletherapy advice.

