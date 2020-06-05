Afraid of Life After Quarantine? Here's How to Manage Your Anxiety

A recent Consumer Reports survey of 4,023 Americans found that 27 percent of adults have trouble sleeping or staying asleep most nights during the pandemic, and 68 percent have trouble sleeping or staying asleep at least one night a week.

“[Reopening] is going to create what looks like PTSD,” says Michael Brustein, PsyD, a New York-based psychologist specializing in anxiety. “People will become hypervigilant and they’re not going to be sleeping as well because there’s going to be this unknown and lack of safety, similar to when people are at war.”

A 2013 study published in The Journal of Neuroscience found that sleep deprivation can actually exacerbate anxiety, so if you’re feeling more anxious than normal and have noticed a change in your sleeping habits, try to find a way to rest and sleep for longer periods of time.