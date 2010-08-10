Real Simple Health Mind & Mood Emotional Health Less Stress Checklist Less Stress Checklist Take a few simple measures now to save yourself time and trouble—and a whole lot of stress—later. (Tips courtesy of Gretchen Rubin, author of The Happiness Project.) Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Stamps-and-coins Credit: ANTONIS ACHILLEOS Checklist Keep stamps on hand. There's nothing worse than having to dash to the post office when you're already rushed. Keep a bit of extra cash in the house. In case you forgot to swing by the ATM in time, this back-up stash will hold you over until your next trip to the bank. Have a good book to read. Keep it ready for those times when you just want to escape for a little while. Bring a hat and an umbrella. Buy a compact, portable umbrella, one that's tiny enough to fit in your bag, so you're never caught in a downpour without a cover. Don't wear tight pants or uncomfortable shoes. The quickest way to feel miserable is to wear something you're not comfortable in. Don't let yourself get too hungry. Pack a granola bar or trail mix to tide you over between meals and stave off grumpiness. Keep your passport in the same place. Store it somewhere safe and easy to remember, like a lockbox in the closet. Put your keys away in the same place. And keep an extra set of them, too. A basket by the door or a hook on the kitchen wall are easy grab-and-go spots. Stock your purse with emergency items. Include a Band-Aid and a small bottle of pain reliever for unexpected blisters and headaches. Make your bed. Invest two minutes every morning. You'll thank yourself later when you come home to a neat, restful space. Never let your car's gas level fall into the "empty" zone. Get to know your neighbors. Have at least one friend who lives in your neighborhood for those times when you lock yourself out or discover you don't have enough eggs halfway through cake-making. Go to bed 30 minutes earlier than usual. Skip the late-night TV. Your body will thank you. Get up 20 minutes earlier than usual. Get out the door on time for once, or at least at an easy, relaxed pace. Laugh at yourself. Why so serious? Find humor in the hectic situations that might stress others.