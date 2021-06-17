Green With Envy? Here's How to Stop Being Jealous, According to Psych Experts

Turn Jealousy Into Personal Reflection: Focus on Yourself First

More often than not, those negative feelings aren't about the person you're jealous of-it's about something going on in your life. "Insecurities about your ability to obtain whatever it is you're feeling jealous about are often unwarranted or untrue," Trueblood explains. "Regardless of whether your fears are warranted, believing you'll never be as good as someone else or have what they have (as easily) can be very painful and extremely frustrating."

Instead of spending excessive time and energy thinking about someone else's successes or achievements (and convincing yourself that they don't deserve them, while you do), turn your outlook around: Think about what you bring to the table. You have abilities and talents that others don't have-that's what makes being human interesting.

"Focus on your unique strengths, skills, abilities, experiences, and dreams," Trueblood says. "Chances are, you don't truly want exactly what someone else has. Uncover your dreams and build on your own unique skill sets because no two people have the same composition of qualities and gifts."

Another thing you should remember: You might see everyone's biggest successes and achievements play out on social media, but a feed really is just a highlight reel of their life.

"You never truly know anyone else's story," Trueblood continues. "Focusing on yourself and uncovering your unique gifts is only truly helpful in dismantling jealousy if you then take action. Move in the direction of your dreams every single day: Take small steps, have grace for yourself, and remember that with every action you either succeed or you learn."

