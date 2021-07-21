This Is What It Looks Like to Set Personal and Emotional Boundaries

What it means to 'set boundaries'

People talk about "setting boundaries" all the time, but what does that actually mean? "Boundaries are the separations that humans need—mentally, emotionally, and physically—to feel safe, valued, and respected," says Carla Marie Manly, PhD, a clinical psychologist in Sonoma County, Calif. and author of Joy From Fear and Date Smart.

It means verbalizing what impacts your comfort levels.

Ultimately, boundaries speak to what we identify as making us comfortable or uncomfortable, says Leela R. Magavi, MD, a psychiatrist and the regional medical director of Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers. And this often involves using verbal strategies. "Individuals could use succinct, clear phrases to address and clarify their comfort level and needs," she continues. "For example, [during COVID] a person could respectfully ask loved ones to wear their masks, stand further away from them and each other, or wash their hands. This practice at home may ease any discomfort when conversing with neighbors and members of the community."

It means learning how and when to say "no."

Another crucial—but difficult—part of setting boundaries involves learning how to say "no" to others. "Many times we feel that we owe others a dissertation-level response to why we cannot do this task, go to this event, etc.," says Melissa Flint, PsyD, a certified clinical trauma provider and associate professor of clinical psychology at Midwestern University in Arizona. "The fact of the matter is, a good boundary is an explanation in and of itself. 'I'm quite sorry, but I cannot commit to working on that project over the weekend. I appreciate you thinking of me and having confidence in me, but not this time!' is a perfectly adequate response."

It means being honest and transparent.

But making a conscious decision to set certain boundaries isn't enough: you must also communicate those boundaries to the people they involve. "Setting boundaries also includes letting others know what they are—not expecting others to have a crystal ball and just know what you want or do not want," Flint says.

It means knowing how to expand—or constrict—the boundaries we set.

It's also worth noting that a person with healthy boundaries is able to adjust their boundaries depending on the situation to allow for the appropriate level of connection, says Manly. "In practice, we consciously and unconsciously use boundaries to let others know what is acceptable or appropriate," she explains. "When our boundaries are too permeable, we might tend to let people take advantage of us, or accept abusive treatment. When our boundaries are too rigid, we might behave in highly defended ways to keep respectful, loving people at a distance."