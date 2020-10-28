How to Reframe Rejection So It Ultimately Makes You Stronger

Morin says labeling your feelings caused by the rejection can be incredibly helpful. You can’t heal what you don’t acknowledge.

“The first thing to do is pay attention to your emotions and label your feelings,” she says. “Studies show that just putting a name to your emotions can take a lot of the sting out of them. That might mean acknowledging that you're sad, embarrassed, angry, disappointed— whatever you’re experiencing.”

Fear of rejection is such a real thing because rejection directly triggers one of our greatest vulnerability. We often perceive it as a blow to our self-worth, something we’re hard-wired to protect at all costs. As a result, a range of negative emotions can surface after hearing a "no" or other feedback. These feelings vary depending on the circumstances of your rejection. Rejection for a job position could leave you confused and angry, or maybe anxious and hopeless. Rejection by a friend or significant other can make you embarrassed, lonely, hurt, and resentful. Awareness of specific emotions by naming them help you anticipate how you might respond and cope with them.

RELATED: 9 Rules for Moving on After a Breakup, According to Relationship Experts