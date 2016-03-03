When’s the last time you worked yourself up into a panic about something? Earlier today? Yesterday? Last week?



Anxiety is (unfortunately) a part of everyday life. “If you ever wake up and have a level of anxiety that’s 0, call the medical examiner’s office because that means you’re dead,” says Virginia-based clinical psychologist David L. Kupfer, Ph.D. “All living people experience some degree of anxiety.” And sure, taking a few deep breaths, counting to 10, and closing your eyes can all help some when you are feeling completely overwhelmed. But it often takes more than that to truly quell feelings of anxiety.



“Almost everyone benefits from taking a few deep breaths, but it doesn’t really solve the problem of not having a deeper faith that you’re going to be OK if you’re anxious about a problem in your life,” Kupfer tells Real Simple. Some people experience levels of anxiety or panic that merit seeking help from a mental health professional. But what about when you’re just feeling ultra-stressed or panicked about that upcoming presentation, a tough conversation you need to have, or the 10 things on your to-do list that you just don’t have enough time to do? Read on for five expert strategies to help you calm down.