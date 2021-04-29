How to Ask Your Boss for a Mental Health Day

Most companies have a clear policy and course of action for taking a sick day: You email your boss, set up an OOO email, and focus on getting better. But, when it comes to a mental health day? It feels more complicated. To get started, Lyons recommends taking your company’s culture into consideration.

“Take your environment and those around you into consideration before revealing the cause of your day off,” she says. “For example, consider your office culture for wellness. Do people in higher up positions talk openly about taking mental health days? Are people who take mental health days penalized in any way? Does your office give days specifically for wellness?”

If your company places an emphasis on mental health, you might feel comfortable to have a candid conversation with your boss. But if you’re not sure where your workplace lies on the topic, consider chatting with human resources.

“Consult, confidentially, with someone in HR for guidance on how to have the conversation in a way that ensures you're protected,” she says. “And on your end, make sure that you're engaged in treatment that is helping you ameliorate any distress you're experiencing while also ensuring that you have documentation for your condition.”

Not only can your company’s human resources department offer actionable next steps, but they can also help squash any nerves you might have.

RELATED: Workplace Burnout is Real—Here's How to Beat It