The Real (and Very Normal) Reason You're So Exhausted After Therapy

What's behind your post-therapy exhaustion?

Although everyone who decides to work with a therapist does so for their own reasons, it would be difficult to find someone (in or out of therapy) who doesn't experience some type of stress. We already know that for many people, the stress response is physically exhausting, so it makes sense that we can get tired after discussing something stressful in a session, according to Adam L. Fried, PhD, a clinical psychologist and director of the clinical psychology program at Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz.

"Talking about something that has a high emotional impact can be extremely stressful and leave us feeling physically spent," he says. "Some people who have been in highly stressful situations-like taking a really important test or exam, being evaluated, or having a tense meeting with your boss for an annual review-have experienced a similar physical exhaustion after the stressful situation ended."

Often in those situations, Fried says, people are surprised at how suddenly exhaustion can set in once the stress-inducing event is over-something that can also happen after therapy.

"Talk therapy is often a release, and many are releasing things they have stored up for years," he explains. "That process of releasing and sharing with another person can be emotionally exhausting, which can also assume the form of physical fatigue. I think for some, they don't realize the energy expended on keeping themselves going with this level of stress; it's only after they 'unload' some of what they've been carrying that they realize how exhausting it's truly been for them."

RELATED: 7 Different Types of Therapy-and How to Choose the Right One for You