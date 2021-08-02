This Is What Color Therapy Is All About—and How to Try It at Home

Who Is Color Therapy Good for?

The American Disabilities Community importantly notes that while color therapy is not quite scientifically proven to help remedy many diseases and disorders, anecdotally, it's been reported to help with a number of things, like "positively impact academic performance" and assist with "aggressive/hostile behavior." It could also reduce the symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia and learning disabilities. It notes it could even help physical ailments like epilepsy, insomnia, migraine, and vision disorders.

According to certified color therapist and certified color time consultant Walaa, the benefits could be even more profound. "Color therapy can really help you dive in and go to these deep places inside of you that you were usually afraid of going to, like the emotional blocks and traumatic spots," she says.

How? Because, as Walaa explains, color doesn't technically exist. It is merely our brains translating light waves of varying lengths and frequencies. "These light waves also have corresponding thoughts, corresponding feelings, and corresponding numbers. They all vibrate in a different bandwidth," she says. "Whenever you're attracted to a color or working with a color, it's your subconscious mind that is actually attracted to it." In other words, your brain is organically reacting to the colors it senses.

Color, she adds, "is like a treasure map that says 'this is what you need to work on first.' So color can help us understand ourselves to better release those blockages."

And, if Dr. Gulur's current research on color therapy pans out, pain sufferers could be seeing a lot more green light in their futures, too. "Our research focuses on the use of green colored eyeglasses to improve pain and decrease the use of pain medications, specifically opioids. We have also found that green light has a positive effect on anxiety," she explains of her NIH-funded study. "While this approach is simple and our goal is to make this technology widely available, I would advise patients to be careful when trying this at home simply because some lenses do not provide the correct spectrum of light, which may have negative effects."

RELATED: 5 Tips to Find Affordable Therapy