What Happens to Your Body When You Spend So Much Time Inside?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but nobody is immune to cabin fever. (Especially when you spend a lot of time indoors.)

“Probably the biggest misconception about cabin fever is that people may think it is a psychiatric disorder and they would benefit from medication,” Dr. Priyanka says. “Anyone can develop cabin fever given these unprecedented circumstances.”

That said, some people are slightly more susceptible to a bout of cabin fever. Dr. Priyanka says anyone who lives alone, has a stressful job, or has a history of mental health conditions may be more likely to feel the harsh effects of cabin fever. Another vulnerable group? Social butterflies.

“Generally, extroverts are more likely to feel cabin fever as they rely on social connection and external sources for intellectual stimulation,” she says.

If you want to revive your social calendar, schedule regular check-ins with friends and family members. Not only does this offer an easy way to stay social, but it’ll also give you a much-needed break from Netflix.