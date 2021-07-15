How to Cope With Being an Empath and Navigating an Emotional World

1 You Must Take Care of Yourself

As an empath, you can reimagine and internalize other people's emotions and experiences as your own. But how can you be there for other people if you don't put yourself first?

"There's a lot of suffering in the world, and empaths can feel the weight of their environment—especially when times are tough," says Ben Fineman, a psychotherapist in Los Angeles and the co-host of the Very Bad Therapy podcast. "It's hard to simply turn down your empathy, and that might leave you feeling exhausted at the end of the day."

It might be challenging to put yourself first, but self-care is a must for any empath. Or, as Fineman puts it, "you can't pour from an empty cup." To help, add activities (or time without activities) that bring you joy or fulfillment to your schedule. These could include a nap, a good workout, a walk, reading to your kids, cooking, dancing to your favorite playlist, or taking a luxurious bath. Although the terms aren't literally interchangeable, many empaths are also introverts. If this sounds like you, prioritize carving out alone time for a more satisfying battery recharge.

"Use your deep self-awareness to reflect on your sensory needs and create a list of activities that help you feel rested and at ease," says Nicole Villegas, OTD, OTR/L, QMHP, a doctor of occupational therapy and resilience coach. "Keep the list handy for when it's too hard to remember the options." For example, while scrolling your Instagram feed can be pleasurable, it can quickly turn into a bombardment of visual and emotional stimulation—media outlets sharing troubling news or friends posting concerning images. The seemingly harmless social media activity can overwhelm anyone emotionally (almost subliminally), but empaths in particular. So, you might designate some pockets of no-phone or no-social-media time throughout your day, or choose to leave devices in the other room while practicing self-care.

When you spend more time and energy taking care of yourself, you're able to be there for your community as your full, empathetic self. Rest and recharge so you can show up.

