9 Signs You Have Decision Fatigue—and Tips to Help Manage It

What is decision fatigue—and what can cause it?

Having to make too many decisions in a row.

Simply put, decision fatigue refers to the mental exhaustion a person experiences after making a lot of decisions. "That means the more decisions you make, the harder it becomes to make additional decisions," ​​says Rashmi Parmar, MD, a psychiatrist with Community Psychiatry + MindPath Care Centers "More often than not, it leads to one of two endpoints: You either give up and stop making decisions completely, or you'll make impulsive or irrational choices."

Or being overwhelmed by the options at hand.

In addition to being faced with periods when you're required to make decisions one right after the other, decision fatigue can also set in when you have an abundance of options, explains Carla Marie Manly, PhD, a clinical psychologist in Sonoma County, Calif. and author of Joy From Fear and Date Smart. "Although humans tend to enjoy having a variety of choices, too many choices can lead to mental and emotional exhaustion," says Manly. "For example, having too many options—whether in the grocery store, catalog, or online retailer—can lead to feelings of confusion and dissatisfaction."