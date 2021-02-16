Does Staring at a Screen Make You Nauseous? You Can Blame 'Cybersickness' (Not Your Eyesight)

Too much screen time isn’t good for anybody, but for some individuals, being on screens for prolonged periods can cause cybersickness, which experts say is similar to motion sickness in several ways. You might feel nauseated, your head might start aching, and in some cases, you might even feel dizzy or foggy-brained. But really what’s going on in your brain and body when it happens?

“Cybersickness occurs when your brain receives messages that you’re moving—for instance, by a flashing screen—when you are, in fact, still,” explains Gillian Isaacs Russell, PhD, a psychotherapist in Boulder, Colo.

This is called visual vestibular conflict. One of the most familiar examples of visual vestibular conflict is if you feel sick while trying to read in the car as a passenger. While your eyes are focused on a stationary object, the rest of your body perceives movement (you are technically moving at the speed of the vehicle, even though you’re sitting still in your seat). “As a result, this creates a type of confusion where your eyes sense one thing and your inner ear and body detect something else,” says Christina Finn, OT, assistant professor of occupational therapy at New York Institute of Technology in Long Island. When that kind of mixed messaging happens, you might feel nauseated or dizzy, especially if you’re prone to motion sickness.

Similarly, screen time, especially those with moving images, can also create a type of visual vestibular conflict. “In this case, your eyes may detect movement on the screen while your body remains stationary, setting up a conflict that can cause similar feelings of motion sickness,” Finn says, adding that it doesn’t take all day to hit you—this might occur after only one or two hours of screen use. Depending on the individual, symptoms can last anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.

There may be another culprit at play, and that’s blue light, which emanates from screens. Researchers suggest that blue light exposure may disrupt sleep and recommend reducing screen time before bed, but the recommendation may also be connected to mitigating cybersickness. “When people look at screens, some may experience it as nausea and dizziness associated with eye strain, which may be associated with blue light exposure,” Finn says.

While anybody can experience cybersickness, those who are most susceptible to it include people who have a history of migraines, anybody who’s prone to motion sickness, and individuals with vestibular issues or a history of concussion, Finn says. Young children, older adults, and women (perhaps because of fluctuating hormone levels) are also susceptible.

