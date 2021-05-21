This Is Why Tiny Things Make Us So Happy

Part of the whole helpless-but-irresistible, big-eyed baby narrative is that seeing these adorable tiny humans or animals releases oxytocin—aka the “love hormone”—which is involved with forming emotional bonds, explains Varun Choudhary, MD, a board-certified forensic psychiatrist. But again, this goes beyond laughing babies and yawning puppies, and also applies to our affection for all things tiny. When the body releases oxytocin, this “makes us feel in love with the object we are attracted to,” says Pareen Sehat, MC, RCC, a registered clinical counselor and certified mental health professional practicing in Vancouver, Canada.

Oxytocin is not the only hormone involved. “Dopamine is one of the most important hormones that triggers happiness and any positive emotional response,” Sehat says. “Whenever we see tiny things we find cute and attractive, our brain releases dopamine and makes us feel happy.”

This is another example of evolutionary biology at work, according to Sam Von Reiche, PsyD, a clinical psychologist in Paramus, N.J., and the author of Rethink Your Shrink: The Best Alternatives to Talk Therapy and Meds, “The human brain is designed to love cute, small things by rewarding us with a shot of dopamine—which makes us feel very happy—whenever we behold them, to help guarantee we will be drawn to our tiny babies and want to take care of and protect them,” Von Reiche say. “This ensures their survival and, in turn, the survival of our species.”