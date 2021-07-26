Stressed About the Environment? Here's How to Channel Climate Anxiety Into Positivity

What Climate Anxiety Means—and How It Manifests

According to Lertzman, climate anxiety is the understandable anxiety many people feel as they become aware of the realities of climate change. And as is often the case with generalized anxiety, each person experiences these feelings in a different way depending on who they are, where they live, their life circumstances, and many other factors that make their lives unique.

"We may have anxiety about the future. We may feel anxiety about our own role and contribution to the issues, and unsure how to navigate that," Lertzman says. "We may have anxiety about how others in our lives are relating to these crises, from denial to outright hostility. We could have anxiety about how we can live our lives more in alignment with the future we want. We might feel anxious and not even know why—or maybe we feel more despair or anger than anxiety."

It's important to remember that no matter how our climate anxiety is manifesting, the feelings are a signal of our connection with our world, both on a local and global level. "It means we care," explains Lertzman. "It is natural to have anxiety about these issues, and importantly we bring curiosity, compassion, and acceptance to our experience."

