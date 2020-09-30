17 Experts, Professionals, and Celebrities Who Practice Mindfulness—and Swear By It
No matter what’s happening in the world around you, incorporating moments of mindfulness into your life can instill calm, control, and presence of body and mind. Here’s how top experts, professionals, and celebrities across industries incorporate mindfulness into their lives, how it boosts their well-being, and why they can't live without it.
Melissa King
Chef, winner of Bravo's Top Chef All Stars: Los Angeles
“I practice mindfulness through food. I take time to listen to my body and what it wants. I consider where I source my ingredients from and the process of how they were grown or harvested. When I’m cooking and sitting down for a meal, I make an effort to be present in that moment and be unplugged from electronics. Being present is something I’m not always the best at, but I try to remind myself how important it is and how it affects my overall happiness.”
Oprah Winfrey
Award-winning talk show host, producer, author, and philanthropist
“What I know for sure, and have had to learn through much trial and error: The voice that truly matters is the silent voice of awareness, consciousness, aliveness.
My advice is to start small. When you're in the shower or tub, simply be with the water. Appreciate the fragrance of the soap. The other day, I had a moment of transcendence just fully taking in the scent of my shower gel. The pleasure of the warm water and the privilege of cleanliness filled me to the point of tears. Although I'm a big proponent of formal meditation—for the discipline, joy, and calm it brings—I'm moving into an even greater phase of being fully present all the time. It's a heightened state of being that lets whatever you're doing be your best life, from moment to astonishing moment.”
Dave Long
Cofounder and CEO of Orangetheory Fitness
“Mindfulness is an essential part of my daily routine as it brings clarity and perspective to the tasks at hand—whether in personal situations or business. The rapid change[s] we're experiencing in all facets of life can be overwhelming. Pairing mindfulness with physical activity helps ground me to set clear intentions for the day ahead.”
Amy Ratcliffe
Author, The Jedi Mind
“Once I started practicing mindfulness, it was one of those eye-opening, why haven't I been doing this all along? moments. Taking a minute, an hour, or whatever I can to make myself fully present influences my overall behavior outside of that dedicated mindfulness time. For example, it means I can monotask and be more focused when I write and that I can brush aside knee-jerk reactions more quickly because I've learned to recognize and label my emotions.”
Jessamyn Stanley
Yoga teacher, body positivity advocate, and writer
"My mindfulness practice gives me the space to transcend the emotional chaos of daily life. In the midst of life’s sounds, you can find that there’s always a quieter side of you. By bringing your attention to the present moment and reconnecting to your breath, you can learn how to drop your expectations for anything other than what's happening right now."
Kendrick Lamar
Grammy– and Pulitzer Prize–winning hip hop artist and producer
“I have to have at least 30 minutes to myself...to just sit back, close my eyes, and absorb what’s going on, the space that I'm in…how I'm feeling in the moment. Because if I don’t, it’s going to zoom by….That 30 minutes helps— I can totally zone out, and not think about my next lyric. It gives me a restart, a jumpstart, and a refresh. It lets me know why I’m here, doing what I’m doing.”
Jordan Burroughs
Wrestler, Olympic gold medalist
“Mindfulness for me really started after [my defeat at the 2016 Olympics in Rio]. Up until that point, I had never really had to draw on my emotions [in] such a negative situation...I have to feel the negative emotions. You have to figure out whether it's fear or negativity, anxiety, or pressure...I think the best athletes in the world are the people who can control their emotions. And controlling them doesn't mean just blocking them out completely. It means feeling them and acknowledging them, but also not letting them affect your performance.”
Ryder Carroll
Digital product designer, author, and creator of the Bullet Journal
“[The Chinese philosopher] Lao Tzu once said, ‘If you are depressed you are living in the past. If you are anxious you are living in the future. If you are at peace you are living in the present.’
For me, mindfulness doesn't require some seismic shift in awareness or behavior. It's about getting better at finding opportunities to pause, to let go of what may be, to be with what is, without judgment or expectation. It's not always peaceful here, but now is when we live.”
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
"It was through hyperemesis that I really realized the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything to...help me through it. I saw the power of it—meditation, and deep breathing, and things like that that they teach you in hypnobirthing—when I was really sick, and I realized...this was something that I could take control of during labor."
Goldie Hawn
Academy Award–winning actress and the founder of MindUp
“Mindfulness is really being in the moment. I think it’s wonderful to be able to bring yourself back to center and actually have the sense of now. It's all we have. Yesterday is gone, tomorrow hasn’t happened. So the beautiful thing is to live right now.”
Scott Shute
Head of Mindfulness and Compassion at LinkedIn
“I discovered meditation when I was about 13 years old. It helped me through my tumultuous teenage years and has been part of my life ever since. Mindfulness can help us manage stress and increase focus, remain grounded in change and ambiguity, and manage emotional triggers. I appreciate how mindfulness can help me feel a deeper appreciation for life. I’m a better version of myself when I practice.”
Serena Williams
American Grand Slam–winning tennis player
“I’ve won most of my matches—probably all of my grand slams—because of what’s upstairs, not anything else. When I’m behind in a game, that’s when I become most relaxed...Don’t focus on the score, don’t focus on anything else. Just focus on that sole point, and then the next one, and the next one, only as they come.”
Jack Kornfield
Clinical psychologist, author, and mindfulness teacher
“Take a pause. You don’t have to sit and do some formal meditation. In that moment when you’re about to snap, take a breath, turn away. Bring that quality of loving awareness, and name the feeling gently—upset, worried, frightened, or whatever it might be—and then, almost as if you could put your hand on your heart, say, 'Thank you for trying to protect me. I’m OK.'
That can take 10 seconds, and it allows us to reset our consciousness. All the good neuroscience on trauma and its release is based on this kind of caring attention.”
J Balvin
Latin Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter
“When our world is in flux, our mental well-being is often one of the first things we neglect. But this should not be the case. In fact, it’s in times like these that mindfulness can help us most. Meditation, to me, can be one of the key first steps in achieving mental and spiritual well-being. It’s about understanding that your mind isn’t just an idea—it’s a living, breathing thing, something that needs to be cared for and looked after. Meditation is the act of mental hygiene.”
Satya Nadella
CEO of Microsoft
“I picked this up from the gentleman who works with the Seattle Seahawks, Michael Gervais. The first thing I do when I get up in the morning, you get out of the bed and then you put your feet down and say what you were thankful for, and what you're looking forward to. That's it. It's the simplest thing, and given that it’s the first conscious act, very helpful.”
Maria Shriver
American journalist, author, former First Lady of California
“Pausing allows you to take a beat—to take a breath in your life. As everybody else is rushing around like a lunatic out there, I dare you to do the opposite. Pause and take the time to find out what’s important to you. Find out what you love, what’s real and true to you—so it can infuse and inform your work and make it your own.”
Trevor Noah
Comedian, writer, producer, and host of The Daily Show
“I see prayer as a way of meditation....That’s really what prayer is for me. It’s taking a moment to be mindful, thinking about your world, thinking about your day, visualizing, thinking about a future, thinking about the past.”