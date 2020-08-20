CBD Is in Everything These Days—But Does It Work? We Asked Doctors
Do we really need CBD in mouthwash? Lube? Experts weigh in.
Just when we thought our obsession with CBD had reached its peak, new products are coming out that have us wondering, “Should I really be putting CBD in there?” From CBD suppositories to lubes, deodorant, mouthwash, and so much more, CBD has become the hero ingredient for a multitude of products, promising to help ease anxiety, reduce inflammation, induce arousal, or to just chill out. But does CBD actually work?
While there still needs to be a lot more research done to study the effects of CBD on the brain and body, preliminary studies do offer a bit of hope. According to Emmy Graber, MD, a Boston-based dermatologist and president of The Dermatology Institute of Boston, studies have found a link between CBD and treating specific skin conditions. “Both topical and oral CBD has shown some promise for treating skin conditions such as acne, dermatitis, itching, and psoriasis,” she says. “CBD has been shown in some studies to reduce oil (aka sebum) production and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects. However, there is just preliminary evidence to suggest that CBD is helpful for these things—more studies are needed before conclusive detailed recommendations can be given.”
According to Dr. Graber, we don’t know yet if oral or topical modalities of CBD are more helpful for certain conditions. Consumers should know that “there could be dangers to both—even though CBD is considered by many to be ‘natural,’ there could still be side effects or unwanted skin reactions to CBD, so the user should proceed with caution,” she says.
Not only does CBD potentially help multiple skin issues, but according to Alyssa Dweck, MD, a Westchester County-based OBGYN, it might also help in the bedroom, too. “Many women rely on CBD products for vaginal use, and there is reasonable information to suggest CBD can provide anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and relaxing benefits when used for menstrual cramps, vaginal dryness, pain during intercourse and pelvic pain,” says Dr. Dweck. “I am aware of multiple lubricants and inserts for sexual use to provide comfort and enhance pleasure that contain CBD.”
Diminishing pain from dryness and/or the anticipation of pain and tight vaginal muscles seems to be a benefit of CBD-containing vaginal products, according to Dr. Dweck. “This information is supported by patient anecdotal reports in my practice, as well as with online reports, but of course, [CBD is] not an FDA-approved medication.”
Despite the fact that many doctors believe more research must be done around the effects of CBD, both Dr. Dweck and Dr. Graber have seen the magical powers that CBD offers among many of their patients. Here, you’ll find 10 fun, unexpected CBD products—but of course, we suggest always consulting with your healthcare professional before use.
We’ve seen CBD used for many facial treatments, but did you know that it can help alleviate an irritated scalp, too? Formulated with 120 milligrams of CBD, along with eucalyptus and tea tree oil, this scalp serum from Hempz works to soothe an itchy scalp while promoting hair health and growth, thanks to the added vitamin B, vitamin C, and vitamin A.
Need pain-relief, stat? Bottoms up! These suppositories from Mello include 75 milligrams of CBD and can be inserted in the bottom or vaginally for greater bioavailability and absorption. Whether you’re suffering from PMS, trying to increase your libido, or just want to chill out, consider giving these suppositories a go.
Take your bedtime bath routine to a whole new level with these potent CBD bath bombs from Floramye. Not only does each bomb feature 200 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, but each leaves you with a fun little surprise once the bath bomb has dissolved. These bath bombs are ideal for sore muscles post-workout or to help get sleepy pre-bedtime.
Not only has the coronavirus wreaked havoc on our mental health for the last six-ish months, but it’s also been tough on our poor hands. With so much handwashing and hand sanitizing, it’s been hard to keep hands moisturized while also thoroughly disinfected. Enter: the Highline Wellness CBD Hand Sanitizer. Featuring 70 percent alcohol, hydrating aloe vera, and calming CBD, this multi-tasking hand sanitizer will clean your hands while also offering mild relaxing benefits for your mind and body, too.
Alleviate vaginal dryness while reducing discomfort and anxiety around sex with this water-based lubricant, featuring 200 milligrams of CBD. Not only does this lube help to moisturize delicate skin during sexy time, but it can also help increase blood flow and arousal.
Did you know that one of the most effective ways to absorb CBD is through the sublingual glands, which can be found just under the tongue? This pick from Hello works wonders in not only freshening up your breath (thanks to the tea tree oil), but it also includes thoughtfully sourced broad-spectrum hemp oil grown in the USA, so you can easily get all the benefits of CBD during your daily teeth-cleaning routine.
Chewing gum addicts, listen up—this one's for you. The YOOFORIC chewing gum features 50 milligrams of CBD per piece, and thanks to the patented time-released delivery system, the long-lasting mint flavor and gum consistency will allow you to chew longer than usual, further increasing CBD absorption in your mouth.
Got a furry family member that won’t stay put? Try giving them a CBD treat from Fitish. Ideal for both cats and dogs, each treat contains just 2 milligrams of CBD for your pet—enough to calm their nerves or help soothe achy joints. Plus, we love that it comes with a fun tennis ball and cute bowl, too.
Featuring 50 milligrams of CBD, this lip gel from WLDKAT includes hyaluronic acid and vitamins A and E to add extra moisture to the lips. The gloss comes in three shades and adds a nice shiny finish to your lips—we recommend applying it after you’ve removed your face mask for a sit-down dinner or socially distanced gathering.
It’s no secret that some natural deodorants can be pretty irritating for many a sensitive underarm. Not only is this pick from Kopari Beauty aluminum- and baking soda-free (think no irritation), but the CBD helps soothe irritated skin and aids in odor reduction.