Struggling With Brain Fog? Here’s How to Clear Your Head

Oddly enough, poor gut health is one of the leading brain fog causes. “There is a ton of emerging research suggesting that the sugar and processed foods, which feed the bad bacteria in our gut, lead to inflammation not only in the body, but in the brain,” explains Sarah Bridges, PhD, a Minnesota-based psychologist. It’s why you may often feel sleepy after a sugary treat or carb-heavy meal. That “crash” is not only physical, but mental as well. In fact, about 95 percent of dopamine and serotonin (the feel-good neurotransmitters) are produced in your intestinal tract.

While you may not want to skip your favorite goodies entirely, experts recommend incorporating more anti-inflammatory foods into your diet. “Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables every day, and taking prebiotics and probiotics, can introduce healthy bacteria into the gut, which helps your body better produce those brain-boosting neurotransmitters,” explains Dow. “You’ll also want to make sure you’re getting enough omega-3s, either from clean seafood or supplements, which can also remedy brain fog.”

Intermittent fasting—limiting your eating window to 10 hours per day—may also improve brain function. “Intermittent fasting causes new brain cell growth, called neurogenesis. By giving your body a break from digesting, you’re actually giving your brain a break as well,” Bridges says.

