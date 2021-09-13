5 Completely Free Meditation Apps to Help Center Your Mind

Did you know that over 2,5000 meditation apps have been launched since 2015? How incredible is it to know that, when you're ready to download a meditation app and start practicing meditation, you'll never feel short-changed in terms of options. There are meditation apps for pretty much anything you're interested in learning and doing. There are apps that offer simple, fuss-free meditation timers with a gentle bell sound; apps that offer guided meditation series based on your mood, health concerns, or other wellness goals; apps that offer walking meditations, acupressure lessons, and mindfulness education; and apps that offer all of the above. And a few of them are even free.

It can be a double-edged sword sometimes, though, since 2,500 (plus!) apps might seem like a frightening number of options to consider, especially if you're just getting into meditation at home. One easy way to help narrow your search is to consider your budget. Yes, you can absolutely pay a reasonable fee for an app that offers a few more bells and whistles. And there are some fantastic meditation apps that are free to download and offer a limited number of free basic meditations or a free trial before you're encouraged to upgrade to a premium membership (MyLife and Headspace are just a couple top-rated apps like this).

But might we suggest you start your mental wellness journey with a totally and completely free meditation app? It's the best no-strings-attached way to dip your toe into everything from meditation basics to mindfulness-based breathing techniques, guided sessions to emotional check-ins. Because who needs to have another slow-building subscription fee hanging over their heads? A meditation app is supposed to help relieve stress, not add to it!