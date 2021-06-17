5 Life-Affirming Benefits of Writing Letters By Hand, According to Research

2 Increases Clarity and Gives Us a New Perspective

Physically writing out the ideas in our head helps increase clarity too. "Letter-writing can be a purifying exercise to help you get clarity about how you feel about a situation or someone, release negative feelings or thoughts and meaningfully prepare for a conversation with a loved one," says Lunide Louis, Ph.D., a habit psychologist and founder and host of the Best Morning Routine, Ever! podcast.

"When we think about an idea or concept, we can get stuck looking at it one way," says Erin Miers, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist and psychology consultant for Mom Loves Best, shares. "When we actually put pen to paper, a different part of our brain begins to examine the idea, opening new doors. The repetitive nature of writing gives us the option to focus on what we are writing or on the process and physicality of the act of writing. By moving between both, we work on different aspects of our brain, which can help our brain explore different aspects of the idea we are writing about."

RELATED: What Mindfulness Does to Your Brain: The Science of Neuroplasticity