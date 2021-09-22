All the Healthy Reasons to Let Yourself Have a Good Cry

Crying benefits our eyes.

In order to understand how crying benefits our eyes, it's important to know how different types of tears work and their roles in protecting our ocular health. Our eyes actually produce three types of tears. The first type are basal secretion tears, which our eyes regularly create to keep themselves nourished, clean, and free of bacteria. These are generally always present.

The second type of tears our eyes produce are reflex tears, which are reflex-like responses to things like smoke, particles in our eyes, and other irritants. One of the best examples of how reflex tears work is tearing up in response to cutting an onion or handling powerful spices.

The third type are emotional tears, which are produced in response to emotions. "Emotional tears are unique in that they contain proteins and hormones not found in basal secretion or reflex tears," explains board-certified ophthalmologist Diane Hilal-Campo, MD. "These 'additives' can have relaxing or pain-relieving properties that help regulate the body and return it to its prior state."

Dr. Hilal-Campo also says crying helps rehydrate the eyes, which can improve vision overall. Plus, tears have the power to kill bacteria. "Tears are cleansing and help remove the potentially damaging irritants that your eyes are exposed to daily," she describes. "Tears are 98 percent water, but also contain salt, fatty oils, and 1,500 different proteins, as well as an antibacterial chemical known as lysozyme that helps fight off infections."

In a nutshell, tears are essential to the health of our eyes. Board-certified opthamologist Yuna Rapoport, MD, MPH, also adds that working from home can cause an increase in dry eyes, making healthy tears more important than ever. "Crying is actually quite good for our eyes, especially dry eyes," she says. "We all have a level of dry eyes right now, given that our blink rate is significantly reduced when we're on our computers [working or learning remotely]."