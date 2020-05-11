How to Spot 6 Common Anxiety Symptoms (and What Might Be Causing Them)

When going through an anxious episode, it’s helpful to figure out the root cause of what’s bringing these emotions to the forefront. As you experience anxiety symptoms, Bradshaw says it can be helpful to ask yourself questions like, “Why does my chest feel tight?” and, “Why is my heart racing?” to bring you back to the present in order to address your anxious thoughts directly. Here, some of the most common signs of anxiety you shouldn’t ignore.

Withdrawing from friends.

One of the first responses to anxiety symptoms is pulling away from people you love. Oftentimes this is one attempt to feel safe and feel more in control, Bradshaw says. Not wanting to spend time with your friends or partner could be evidence that you’re using all of your mental energy to contain what’s going on—our anxious thoughts. You’re likely distancing yourself from the present, and mentally and emotionally exhausted by trying to keep it together.

Obsessive behavior.

From a logical perspective, you may recognize anxious thoughts as just that—worries circulating in your brain, but not your actual reality. Even so, Schewitz says many people will feel like these intrusive worries are taking over their mind to a point where they can’t control them. You might even have rituals or compulsions that you engage in to help self-soothe and make the thoughts go away, a sign of the common, anxiety-rooted Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). “You might find yourself having repeated thoughts of harm or death befalling your loved ones and engage in frequent prayer to ensure [they’re safe],” she says.

Being irritable and impatient.

Because your brain is on overdrive when anxious—along with the rest of your body—you might have a super-short fuse when dealing with other people. Or, even technology. Or your pets. Or anything. Bradshaw says because you’re preoccupied with anxiety emotions, we have little patience for small talk, can’t handle it when something doesn’t go our way, and may even pick a fight with anyone who tries to help us.

Being fearful in social situations.

Even if you’re not normally the life of the party type, you probably at least enjoy a good time— until now. Schewitz says when anxiety grows, so does our fear in social situations. Most people will become more critical of themselves and worrisome about every interaction they have with strangers and even their closest companions. “You might worry excessively about how you look, what people think of you, that people are talking about you behind your back, that no one likes you, that you sound stupid when you talk, and so on,” she explains. “This is a sign of social anxiety and often leads to people avoiding social situations as a result of their fears.”

Having trouble sleeping.

Many people will start to experience their most intense anxiety feelings at pretty much the worst hour: bedtime. Bradshaw says it’s very common for people to lie awake in bed thinking and worrying because suddenly all of their distractions are gone. At night, “it’s just us and our thoughts, which finally have a captive audience,” she says. “We can push them aside during the onslaught of our daily lives and gain a temporary reprieve, but at night, when the demands of the day have gone to sleep, the thoughts we’ve swept under the rug resurface, demanding attention.”

Feeling physically sick to your stomach.

Not-so-fun fact: Your brain cannot distinguish between a real threat—there’s a tiger chasing you —and a perceived threat—worrying about getting fired or whether a friend is mad at you. When you’re in a situation where you must fight or flee—either in true danger or a conceptualized, hazardous condition—your body shifts, too, and it does everything it can to survive. As Bradshaw explains, we no longer need to produce saliva or digest food. Instead, our brain cuts off blood flow to our digestive system and redirects it to your muscles. “The sensation can feel like you have a knot or a heavy weight in your stomach, or even butterflies fluttering around in there,” she explains. In fact, it’s important to note that our brain and gut are connected, with over 90 percent of our serotonin residing in our gut. In turn, we can feel sick to our stomach as our microbiome is compromised.