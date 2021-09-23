You Can Feel Anticipatory Grief Before a Loss—Here's How to Cope

Why do we experience anticipatory grief?

Anticipatory grief is hard, but it is not without purpose. For those who experience a sudden loss, they haven't been able to "plan" (so to speak), or process, for the way their life changes in the same way that someone who's sat with anticipatory grief has. "With anticipated losses, we can imagine that this person won't be able to fill the spaces and roles we've gotten used to having them in, and we can think about what we will do and how we will fill these spaces," says Williams. (This goes for other types of losses as well, not just deaths.) "Unexpected losses are far more destabilizing because we haven't been able to accommodate the possibility of loss," she explains.

However, it's a common misconception that anticipatory grief somehow eases or lessens the feelings of grief when the loss does occur. "People will think they have emotionally prepared themselves because they have imagined the loss, but what happens is usually the opposite. They realize it's different or worse than they envisioned," which can be difficult, says Williams. Wenzel recalls a friend whose husband died of Lou Gerhig's disease after a long battle with it: "She told me [near the end of his life] 'I've already grieved. I'm done. I feel like I've gone through everything I have to.' And then he died. She called me and said, 'I guess it wasn't quite that easy, was it?' None of us know what we're going to feel."