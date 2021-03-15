Constantly Fretting About the Future? Here’s How to Stop Anticipatory Anxiety in Its Tracks

Anticipatory anxiety isn’t technically its own diagnosis, but rather a symptom of generalized anxiety disorder or panic disorder. Anticipatory anxiety refers to worry about specific future events, the fear over what bad things could happen. “It’s the anticipation of what could possibly happen,” says Veronda Bellamy, a mental health counselor in Charlotte, N.C. “It can come by way of trauma, bad experiences, or anything that's going to shock your system. With the ‘possibility,’ people tend to go negative.” It can be the first (and sometimes only) symptom, but isn't a diagnosis within itself.

Say you’re not connecting with a friend for some reason. Instead of reaching out and confronting them, you create a negative narrative in your head that they’re angry with you and the friendship may be over. In reality, and from your friend’s perspective, you two just need to have an honest conversation to clear the air. Or maybe your doctor sends you to get a routine test to check something out, and you immediately start planning out your potentially terrible diagnosis and course of treatment.

Even when these outcomes aren’t true, someone experiencing anticipatory anxiety will get their minds so focused on the future story they’ve created that they start to believe it. “Our brain doesn’t understand tense. It just hears ‘this is happening’ over and over again,” Barranco explains.

When that anxiety builds up, our natural reaction is to go into fight-or-flight mode, which starts to produce those anxiety-related physical reactions—upset stomach, sweaty palms, rapid pulse, and panicked breathing.

With excess social media use, a 24/7 news cycle, and an immense sense of gloom this year, it’s not surprising that mental health professionals have seen a rise in this fear-of-the-future type of anxiety.

“When you think about the big picture of this past year—the election, pandemic, people out of work, remote learning—it’s been so heavy for so many people, and it makes sense [for them to fixate on] the negative,” Bellamy says.

It’s normal to be nervous or have momentary anxiety before something like a big presentation, but it’s the constant future worries that defines anticipatory anxiety. The further in the future you go, the more severe the anxiety becomes. Barranco uses the analogy of a tricycle. “That front wheel (our thoughts) is going to dictate where the back two wheels (our behaviors and emotions) go,” he says. “This catastrophic thinking starts to guide our behaviors and emotions.” That’s when we get into a cycle that’s not easy to break.

