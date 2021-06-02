I Tried This New Wellness Platform for the Workouts—but Stayed for the Mental Health Resources

I'm still fairly new to the full-time job I mentioned earlier, so it's been stressful to figure out which of my doctors take my new insurance, while trying to find replacements for the ones who don't. To help ease my worries about all of the appointments I didn't make over the last year, I decided to schedule a consultation with a doctor who could tell me the types of specialist appointments I should make (if any), and which annual checkups I should consider. It was easy to enter my medical details in 4 Your Health, and I was quickly scheduled for a video chat with a licensed provider at the date and time of my choosing.